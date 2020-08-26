Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1,038,586 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.14 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.51% during that session. The VLY stock price is -56.24% off its 52-week high price of $12.14 and 22.78% above the 52-week low of $6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) trade information

Despite being -0.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the VLY stock price touched $8.02-3 or saw a rise of 3.12%. Year-to-date, Valley National Bancorp shares have moved -32.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have changed -0.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.91% from current levels.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Valley National Bancorp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.35%, compared to -18.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.2% and 8.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +16.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +17.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

VLY Dividends

Valley National Bancorp is expected to release its next earnings report between October 22 and October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 5.66%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.23%.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.63% with a share float percentage of 62.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valley National Bancorp having a total of 400 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 52.3 Million shares worth more than $408.95 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 37.31 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $291.77 Million and represent 11.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.45% shares in the company for having 11450950 shares of worth $83.71 Million while later fund manager owns 10.72 Million shares of worth $89.63 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.23% of company’s outstanding stock.