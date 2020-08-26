PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1,481,397 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $239.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $203 per share which meant it gained $1.33 on the day or 0.66% during that session. The PYPL stock price is -0.61% off its 52-week high price of $204.23 and 59.57% above the 52-week low of $82.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.53 Million shares.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Sporting 0.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the PYPL stock price touched $203.18 or saw a rise of 0.53%. Year-to-date, PayPal Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 86.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have changed 17.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $218.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $200 while the price target rests at a high of $235. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +15.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.48% from current levels.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PayPal Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +84.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.03%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.1% and 23.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.4%.

33 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.4 Billion for the current quarter. 33 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.08 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.38 Billion and $4.96 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.3% for the current quarter and 22.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.37%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.62% with a share float percentage of 86.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PayPal Holdings, Inc. having a total of 2450 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 95.74 Million shares worth more than $16.68 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 80.23 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.98 Billion and represent 6.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.94% shares in the company for having 34445140 shares of worth $3.3 Billion while later fund manager owns 24.17 Million shares of worth $2.31 Billion as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.