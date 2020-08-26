Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,388,667 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.02 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.56% during that session. The EQX stock price is -9.9% off its 52-week high price of $13.66 and 62.75% above the 52-week low of $4.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) trade information

Despite being -0.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the EQX stock price touched $13.48- or saw a rise of 7.79%. Year-to-date, Equinox Gold Corp. shares have moved 61.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX) have changed 7.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.85 while the price target rests at a high of $20.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.71% from current levels.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.