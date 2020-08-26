Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 2,139,850 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.34 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.52% during that session. The UAA stock price is -119.16% off its 52-week high price of $21.96 and 28.64% above the 52-week low of $7.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 25 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Despite being -1.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the UAA stock price touched $10.39- or saw a rise of 3.58%. Year-to-date, Under Armour, Inc. shares have moved -53.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have changed -8.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -50.1% from current levels.

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Under Armour, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -317.65%, compared to -37.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -95.7% and -210% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.3%.

29 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.15 Billion for the current quarter. 28 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.11 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.43 Billion and $1.44 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -19.6% for the current quarter and -23.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -320.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -8.11%.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.33% with a share float percentage of 92.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Under Armour, Inc. having a total of 610 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.16 Million shares worth more than $186.59 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.15 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.57 Million and represent 5.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 5715095 shares of worth $52.64 Million while later fund manager owns 4.86 Million shares of worth $44.74 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.58% of company’s outstanding stock.