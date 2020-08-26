Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 1,020,826 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.3 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -2.74% during that session. The TKC stock price is -27.97% off its 52-week high price of $6.36 and 12.27% above the 52-week low of $4.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 488.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 585.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) trade information

Despite being -2.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the TKC stock price touched $5.29-6 or saw a rise of 6.05%. Year-to-date, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares have moved -14.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have changed -12.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 486.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.64 while the price target rests at a high of $7.7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +54.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.64% from current levels.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +22.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.4%.

TKC Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.4 at a share yield of 7.83%.