Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 1,455,719 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.52 Million, closed the last trade at $2.06 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 22.62% during that session. The TRIB stock price is -59.22% off its 52-week high price of $3.28 and 72.82% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 Million shares.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) trade information

Sporting 22.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the TRIB stock price touched $2.43-1 or saw a rise of 15.23%. Year-to-date, Trinity Biotech plc shares have moved 99.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) have changed -24.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 646.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 639.63.

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.18 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $22.03 Million and $22.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.9% for the current quarter and -28.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -28% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.