Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 1,770,307 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.87 Billion, closed the last trade at $218.29 per share which meant it gained $14.67 on the day or 7.2% during that session. The SPLK stock price is -0.97% off its 52-week high price of $220.4 and 56.97% above the 52-week low of $93.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 37 have rated it as a Hold, with 26 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) trade information

Sporting 7.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the SPLK stock price touched $217.93 or saw a rise of 0.23%. Year-to-date, Splunk Inc. shares have moved 45.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have changed 8.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $203.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $105 while the price target rests at a high of $270. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -51.9% from current levels.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Splunk Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +30.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -118.09%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -210% and -94.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -17.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.07%.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.4% with a share float percentage of 95.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Splunk Inc. having a total of 900 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 24.42 Million shares worth more than $4.85 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.77 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.93 Billion and represent 9.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 4525320 shares of worth $571.23 Million while later fund manager owns 3.97 Million shares of worth $501.54 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.5% of company’s outstanding stock.