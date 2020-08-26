Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 998,424 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $72.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -0.33% during that session. The FND stock price is -1.03% off its 52-week high price of $73.37 and 66.46% above the 52-week low of $24.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 Million shares.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) trade information

Despite being -0.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the FND stock price touched $73.37- or saw a rise of 1.02%. Year-to-date, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 42.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have changed 7.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60 while the price target rests at a high of $85. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +17.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.38% from current levels.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +30.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.7% and 23.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +54.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.9%.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.49% with a share float percentage of 107.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 10.82 Million shares worth more than $623.59 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital World Investors held 10.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.95 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $458.23 Million and represent 7.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.21% shares in the company for having 4356200 shares of worth $139.79 Million while later fund manager owns 2.52 Million shares of worth $131.09 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.