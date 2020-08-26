Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has a beta value of 0.4 and has seen 1,607,141 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02 Billion, closed the last trade at $5.51 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 2.23% during that session. The ERJ stock price is -267.33% off its 52-week high price of $20.24 and 27.59% above the 52-week low of $3.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $10.44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +89.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.4% from current levels.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Embraer S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 124.58%, compared to -8.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -53.8% and 137.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.4%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $941.2 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.56 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.18 Billion and $2.08 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -19.9% for the current quarter and -25.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.08%.