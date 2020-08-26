Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,815,620 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.8 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.28 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.53% during that session. The FCAU stock price is -44.06% off its 52-week high price of $16.25 and 46.81% above the 52-week low of $6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -94.1%, compared to -19.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -67.4% and -38.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.81 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.23 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $31Billion and $33.63 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.1% for the current quarter and 1.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.74% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -114.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.11%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 35.82 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $257.53 Million and represent 2.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.3% shares in the company for having 20120198 shares of worth $144.66 Million while later fund manager owns 19.19 Million shares of worth $165.21 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.