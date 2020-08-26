The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 1,584,726 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -1.12% during that session. The WMB stock price is -19.57% off its 52-week high price of $25.29 and 60.24% above the 52-week low of $8.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.92 Million shares.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) trade information

Despite being -1.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the WMB stock price touched $21.85- or saw a rise of 2.79%. Year-to-date, The Williams Companies, Inc. shares have moved -10.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have changed 10.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.76 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.78 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2Billion and $2.11 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12% for the current quarter and -15.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +543.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.7%.

WMB Dividends

The Williams Companies, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 28 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.6 at a share yield of 7.48%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.56%.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.92% with a share float percentage of 90.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Williams Companies, Inc. having a total of 1115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 121.34 Million shares worth more than $2.31 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 104.2 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.98 Billion and represent 8.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 35561301 shares of worth $503.19 Million while later fund manager owns 24.95 Million shares of worth $353.02 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.