Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,306,820 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.72 per share which meant it gained $1.05 on the day or 12.11% during that session. The TTM stock price is -44.34% off its 52-week high price of $14.03 and 59.67% above the 52-week low of $3.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tata Motors Limited (TTM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) trade information

Sporting 12.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the TTM stock price touched $9.44-0 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, Tata Motors Limited shares have moved -27.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have changed 36.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump -23.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.96 while the price target rests at a high of $10.16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -59.26% from current levels.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.24% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.9%.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.6% with a share float percentage of 6.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tata Motors Limited having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.88 Million shares worth more than $25.52 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 3.38 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.2 Million and represent 3.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Chindia ETF and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.09% shares in the company for having 973761 shares of worth $6.4 Million while later fund manager owns 700Thousand shares of worth $4Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.