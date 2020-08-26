Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) has a beta value of 1.8 and has seen 2,286,368 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The EGO stock price is -22.79% off its 52-week high price of $13.2 and 57.21% above the 52-week low of $4.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Despite being -1.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the EGO stock price touched $11.85- or saw a rise of 9.28%. Year-to-date, Eldorado Gold Corporation shares have moved 33.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) have changed -10.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $17.17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.33% from current levels.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $95.56 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $139.81 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $114.74 Million and $111.88 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -16.7% for the current quarter and 25% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +121.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.95%.