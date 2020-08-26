Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 2,714,831 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $675.61 Million, closed the last trade at $3.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -4.35% during that session. The AMRS stock price is -83.94% off its 52-week high price of $6.07 and 57.58% above the 52-week low of $1.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Despite being -4.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the AMRS stock price touched $3.66-9 or saw a rise of 9.84%. Year-to-date, Amyris, Inc. shares have moved 6.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have changed -22.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 203.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +233.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 172.73% from current levels.

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amyris, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +5.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.78%, compared to -7.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.7% and 92.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $38.76 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $85.81 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $34.95 Million and $40.54 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.9% for the current quarter and 111.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +27.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.