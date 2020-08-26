Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,000,971 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.4 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.16% during that session. The ORCC stock price is -54.76% off its 52-week high price of $19.19 and 34.76% above the 52-week low of $8.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) trade information

Sporting 0.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the ORCC stock price touched $12.42- or saw a rise of 0.16%. Year-to-date, Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares have moved -30.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) have changed 4.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.53.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.99%, compared to -6.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.9% and -25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.3%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $193.76 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $203.43 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $188.15 Million and $202.25 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3% for the current quarter and 0.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +191%.

ORCC Dividends

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.24 at a share yield of 10.31%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.03% with a share float percentage of 31.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Owl Rock Capital Corporation having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are California, University Of-Regents with over 42.78 Million shares worth more than $527.52 Million. As of June 29, 2020, California, University Of-Regents held 11.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E, with the holding of over 28.63 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $352.97 Million and represent 7.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 1365374 shares of worth $16.84 Million while later fund manager owns 900Thousand shares of worth $10.39 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.