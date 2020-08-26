Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,360,214 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.2 Billion, closed the last trade at $8.27 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 8.45% during that session. The LTHM stock price is -48.61% off its 52-week high price of $12.29 and 52.24% above the 52-week low of $3.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Sporting 8.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the LTHM stock price touched $8.34-1 or saw a rise of 1.44%. Year-to-date, Livent Corporation shares have moved -3.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have changed 21.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.2.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Livent Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -92.86%, compared to -7.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -91.7% and -40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.3%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $69.36 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $81.59 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $97.7 Million and $78.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -29% for the current quarter and 4.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -60.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.15%.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.82% with a share float percentage of 105.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Livent Corporation having a total of 390 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 21.87 Million shares worth more than $134.69 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.82 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.42 Million and represent 14.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity OTC Portfolio. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.07% shares in the company for having 8878171 shares of worth $55.04 Million while later fund manager owns 5.8 Million shares of worth $39.1 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.97% of company’s outstanding stock.