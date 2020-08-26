Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has a beta value of 1.9 and has seen 2,337,618 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.91 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.18% during that session. The INSG stock price is -39.78% off its 52-week high price of $15.25 and 66.91% above the 52-week low of $3.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inseego Corp. (INSG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) trade information

Sporting 0.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the INSG stock price touched $12.09- or saw a rise of 9.76%. Year-to-date, Inseego Corp. shares have moved 48.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have changed 0.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.5 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.76% from current levels.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inseego Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +48.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -76.19%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 120% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +36.6%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80.3 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $59.77 Million and $52.33 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.3% for the current quarter and 56.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -324% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.82% with a share float percentage of 46.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inseego Corp. having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aviva Holdings Ltd. with over 21.97 Million shares worth more than $254.8 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Aviva Holdings Ltd. held 22.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.84 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.55 Million and represent 3.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 1402540 shares of worth $8.74 Million while later fund manager owns 977.06 Thousand shares of worth $11.68 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.