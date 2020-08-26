Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 1,666,869 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.79 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -1.58% during that session. The TCOM stock price is -37.63% off its 52-week high price of $38.95 and 28.98% above the 52-week low of $20.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 37 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Despite being -1.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the TCOM stock price touched $28.95- or saw a rise of 1.97%. Year-to-date, Trip.com Group Limited shares have moved -15.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have changed 4.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.43.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trip.com Group Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -142.21%, compared to -24.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -237.5% and -75% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -43.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +68.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +457.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.5%.