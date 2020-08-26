Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 1,629,911 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.57 Million, closed the last trade at $1.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.75 on the day or -27.71% during that session. The ANY stock price is -184.62% off its 52-week high price of $5.55 and 83.08% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 586.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 365.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Despite being -27.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the ANY stock price touched $3.12-3 or saw a rise of 37.02%. Year-to-date, Sphere 3D Corp. shares have moved 152.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) have changed -40.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1951.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1951.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1951.28% from current levels.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.6 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $24Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $18.72 Million and $21.74 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26% for the current quarter and 10.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +56.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +79.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.