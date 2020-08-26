AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 1,151,858 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.97 Million, closed the last trade at $2.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.35% during that session. The MITT stock price is -471.92% off its 52-week high price of $16.7 and 50% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump -27.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.51% from current levels.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.87% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -132.5% and -119.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.23 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.67 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $23.26 Million and $25.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -64.6% for the current quarter and -65.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +818.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.01%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.97% with a share float percentage of 60.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.33 Million shares worth more than $7.43 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lsv Asset Management, with the holding of over 779.83 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.49 Million and represent 2.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.01% shares in the company for having 1374154 shares of worth $3.77 Million while later fund manager owns 1.17 Million shares of worth $3.21 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.42% of company’s outstanding stock.