Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,031,768 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.87 per share which meant it gained $1.19 on the day or 5.75% during that session. The NIU stock price is -18.34% off its 52-week high price of $25.88 and 72.2% above the 52-week low of $6.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 786.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 939.19 Million shares.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Sporting 5.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the NIU stock price touched $21.89- or saw a rise of 0.09%. Year-to-date, Niu Technologies shares have moved 156.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have changed 15.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 573.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Niu Technologies shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +152.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15%, compared to -26.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.5% and -15.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +25%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +147.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.86%.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.34% with a share float percentage of 16.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Niu Technologies having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 3.54 Million shares worth more than $56.62 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 5.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 2.73 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.62 Million and represent 4.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Nationwide International Small Cap Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 31781 shares of worth $268.87 Thousand while later fund manager owns 27.25 Thousand shares of worth $290.23 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.