Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,048,805 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.51 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.02% during that session. The DLPH stock price is -3.79% off its 52-week high price of $18.09 and 69.08% above the 52-week low of $5.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.3 Million shares.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) trade information

Despite being -1.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the DLPH stock price touched $17.75- or saw a rise of 1.83%. Year-to-date, Delphi Technologies PLC shares have moved 35.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) have changed 8.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.33.

Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Delphi Technologies PLC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +30.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -99.59%, compared to 3.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -82.1% and -48.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.5%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $911.64 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $979.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.03 Billion and $1.06 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.7% for the current quarter and -7.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -95.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.65%.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.02% with a share float percentage of 111.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Delphi Technologies PLC having a total of 289 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ninety One UK Ltd with over 8.73 Million shares worth more than $70.27 Million. As of March 30, 2020, Ninety One UK Ltd held 10.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 7.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.56 Million and represent 9.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4% shares in the company for having 3455200 shares of worth $27.81 Million while later fund manager owns 2.52 Million shares of worth $20.3 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.