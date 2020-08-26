Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has a beta value of 2.76 and has seen 2,730,607 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.95 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.23% during that session. The CVE stock price is -118.59% off its 52-week high price of $10.82 and 71.52% above the 52-week low of $1.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Sporting 1.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the CVE stock price touched $5.07-2 or saw a rise of 2.37%. Year-to-date, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares have moved -51.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) have changed -1.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.47 while the price target rests at a high of $8.33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +68.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.7% from current levels.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cenovus Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -553.57%, compared to -3.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and -78.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.6%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.57 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.53 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $3.04 Billion and $3.18 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.5% for the current quarter and 11.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +175.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -7.13%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.53% with a share float percentage of 79.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cenovus Energy Inc. having a total of 456 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ConocoPhillips with over 208Million shares worth more than $971.36 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ConocoPhillips held 16.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 106.42 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $496.98 Million and represent 8.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark International Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.4% shares in the company for having 66369741 shares of worth $134.07 Million while later fund manager owns 46.15 Million shares of worth $93.23 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.76% of company’s outstanding stock.