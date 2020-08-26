Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,329,678 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.03 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.08 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 2.13% during that session. The AGI stock price is -14.88% off its 52-week high price of $11.58 and 66.87% above the 52-week low of $3.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.12 Million shares.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Sporting 2.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the AGI stock price touched $10.53- or saw a rise of 3.94%. Year-to-date, Alamos Gold Inc. shares have moved 68.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) have changed -7.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +53.8%.

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 0.61%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.58%.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.79% with a share float percentage of 82.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alamos Gold Inc. having a total of 288 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 38.58 Million shares worth more than $361.89 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 13.23 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.12 Million and represent 3.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.49% shares in the company for having 21491700 shares of worth $201.59 Million while later fund manager owns 12.81 Million shares of worth $120.14 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.27% of company’s outstanding stock.