One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,314,948 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.56 Million, closed the last trade at $2.8 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 19.66% during that session. The OSS stock price is -16.07% off its 52-week high price of $3.25 and 78.93% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 316.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 420.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) trade information

Sporting 19.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the OSS stock price touched $2.81-0 or saw a rise of 0.36%. Year-to-date, One Stop Systems, Inc. shares have moved 38.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have changed 27.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 50.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +96.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25% from current levels.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.3 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $14.8 Million and $18.43 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -16.9% for the current quarter and -13.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +34.2%.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.37% with a share float percentage of 53.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with One Stop Systems, Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 975.73 Thousand shares worth more than $1.92 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Bard Associates Inc. held 5.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 832.85 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 Million and represent 5.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.7% shares in the company for having 615000 shares of worth $885.6 Thousand while later fund manager owns 190.27 Thousand shares of worth $273.98 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.