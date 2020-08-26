Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,297,466 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $562.22 Million, closed the last trade at $17.5 per share which meant it lost -$0.83 on the day or -4.53% during that session. The ODT stock price is -165.71% off its 52-week high price of $46.5 and 1.83% above the 52-week low of $17.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 689.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 150.41 Million shares.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) trade information

Despite being -4.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the ODT stock price touched $35.91- or saw a rise of 51.27%. Year-to-date, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -46.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -50.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) have changed -51.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 907.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.03.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -11.3%.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.32% with a share float percentage of 105.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tang Capital Management, LLC with over 14.08 Million shares worth more than $595.95 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Tang Capital Management, LLC held 43.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boxer Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 3.36 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.41 Million and represent 10.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 567168 shares of worth $15.66 Million while later fund manager owns 409.18 Thousand shares of worth $11.3 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.