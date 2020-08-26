Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1,343,268 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.8 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 1.66% during that session. The DB stock price is -13.88% off its 52-week high price of $11.16 and 49.08% above the 52-week low of $4.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 3 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Sporting 1.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the DB stock price touched $9.83-0 or saw a rise of 0.63%. Year-to-date, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares have moved 25.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have changed 1.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 56.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump -24.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.65 while the price target rests at a high of $9.42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -52.55% from current levels.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.47%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.03% with a share float percentage of 39.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft having a total of 537 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 77.33 Million shares worth more than $736.15 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 3.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Executive Capital, LP, with the holding of over 64.86 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $617.48 Million and represent 3.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 53441066 shares of worth $508.76 Million while later fund manager owns 35.68 Million shares of worth $264.37 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.