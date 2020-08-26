Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 992,515 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.76 Billion, closed the last trade at $41.75 per share which meant it gained $0.71 on the day or 1.73% during that session. The CCEP stock price is -41.17% off its 52-week high price of $58.94 and 32.1% above the 52-week low of $28.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) trade information

Sporting 1.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the CCEP stock price touched $41.81- or saw a rise of 0.13%. Year-to-date, Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares have moved -17.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) have changed 1.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 933.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 569.44.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +28.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.2%.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.68% with a share float percentage of 69.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coca-Cola European Partners plc having a total of 657 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with over 13.44 Million shares worth more than $507.38 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC held 2.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.44 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $431.98 Million and represent 2.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.14% shares in the company for having 5193000 shares of worth $196.09 Million while later fund manager owns 3.58 Million shares of worth $134.32 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.