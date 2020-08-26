Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1,969,954 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.65 Billion, closed the last trade at $41.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.02% during that session. The JCI stock price is -8.81% off its 52-week high price of $44.82 and 44.7% above the 52-week low of $22.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.72.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Despite being -0.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the JCI stock price touched $41.37- or saw a rise of 0.48%. Year-to-date, Johnson Controls International plc shares have moved 1.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have changed 11.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.74% from current levels.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.62 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.34 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.27 Billion and $5.58 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.4% for the current quarter and -4.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -8.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.94%.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.04 at a share yield of 2.52%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.82%.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.11% with a share float percentage of 94.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Johnson Controls International plc having a total of 1106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 92.53 Million shares worth more than $3.16 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 12.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 63.13 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.16 Billion and represent 8.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.88% shares in the company for having 43729917 shares of worth $1.18 Billion while later fund manager owns 22.64 Million shares of worth $610.35 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.