Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1,750,045 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.76 Billion, closed the last trade at $248.95 per share which meant it lost -$3.29 on the day or -1.31% during that session. The ADSK stock price is -2.17% off its 52-week high price of $254.35 and 49.64% above the 52-week low of $125.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 3 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.95.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) trade information

Despite being -1.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the ADSK stock price touched $254.35 or saw a rise of 3.38%. Year-to-date, Autodesk, Inc. shares have moved 33.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have changed 5.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $261.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $170 while the price target rests at a high of $300. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.71% from current levels.

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Autodesk, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +32.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.2%, compared to 0.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.8% and 16.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +327.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.27%.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.69% with a share float percentage of 97.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Autodesk, Inc. having a total of 1125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.04 Million shares worth more than $4.32 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.65 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.22 Billion and represent 8.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.79% shares in the company for having 10491221 shares of worth $2.51 Billion while later fund manager owns 6.44 Million shares of worth $1.01 Billion as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.