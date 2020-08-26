Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 38,578,785 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $158.6 Million, closed the last trade at $1.24 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.01% during that session. The TYME stock price is -64.52% off its 52-week high price of $2.04 and 30.65% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 323.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 389.33 Million shares.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) trade information

Sporting 6.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the TYME stock price touched $1.68 or saw a rise of 19.35%. Year-to-date, Tyme Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -3.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) have changed 11.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +40.4%.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.76% with a share float percentage of 26.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tyme Technologies, Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.21 Million shares worth more than $5.6 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.52 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.36 Million and represent 2.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.36% shares in the company for having 1410436 shares of worth $1.55 Million while later fund manager owns 1.25 Million shares of worth $2.02 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.