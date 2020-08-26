Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1,502,481 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $340.18 per share which meant it gained $3.76 on the day or 1.12% during that session. The INTU stock price is -5.83% off its 52-week high price of $360 and 44.83% above the 52-week low of $187.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.2 Million shares.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) trade information

Sporting 1.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the INTU stock price touched $360 or saw a rise of 5.54%. Year-to-date, Intuit Inc. shares have moved 29.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have changed 17.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intuit Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +20.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.56%, compared to 0.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.1% and 3.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.2%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.17 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.77 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.17 Billion and $1.7 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.6% for the current quarter and 4.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +18.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.94%.

INTU Dividends

Intuit Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 19 and November 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.12 at a share yield of 0.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.89%.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.81% with a share float percentage of 93.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intuit Inc. having a total of 1533 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.09 Million shares worth more than $6.84 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 22Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.51 Billion and represent 8.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 7253185 shares of worth $1.67 Billion while later fund manager owns 5.36 Million shares of worth $1.23 Billion as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.