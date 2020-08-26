Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,399,491 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.66 per share which meant it gained $1.18 on the day or 3.52% during that session. The IMVT stock price is -6.75% off its 52-week high price of $37 and 75.94% above the 52-week low of $8.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 551.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 450.63 Million shares.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Sporting 3.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the IMVT stock price touched $37.00- or saw a rise of 6.32%. Year-to-date, Immunovant, Inc. shares have moved 118.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have changed 41.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.6%.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.1% with a share float percentage of 78.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunovant, Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 5.72 Million shares worth more than $139.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 6.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 2.37 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.61 Million and represent 2.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 586300 shares of worth $9.13 Million while later fund manager owns 500Thousand shares of worth $12.83 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.