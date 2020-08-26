IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 5,115,881 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.96 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.12 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The IAG stock price is -29.85% off its 52-week high price of $5.35 and 65.05% above the 52-week low of $1.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the IAG stock price touched $4.46-7 or saw a rise of 7.62%. Year-to-date, IAMGOLD Corporation shares have moved 10.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) have changed -15.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.25 while the price target rests at a high of $7.89. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +91.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.16% from current levels.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $301.19 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $294.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $260.5 Million and $274.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.6% for the current quarter and 7.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3%.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.71% with a share float percentage of 82.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IAMGOLD Corporation having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 46.63 Million shares worth more than $184.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with the holding of over 41.94 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165.65 Million and represent 8.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Selected Value Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.29% shares in the company for having 29771833 shares of worth $104.5 Million while later fund manager owns 26.01 Million shares of worth $102.73 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.5% of company’s outstanding stock.