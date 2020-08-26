PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 841,354 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.39 Billion, closed the last trade at $50.01 per share which meant it gained $1.97 on the day or 4.1% during that session. The PTCT stock price is -19.76% off its 52-week high price of $59.89 and 38.43% above the 52-week low of $30.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 396.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 790.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.93.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) trade information

Sporting 4.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the PTCT stock price touched $50.46- or saw a rise of 0.89%. Year-to-date, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 4.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have changed 6.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $46 while the price target rests at a high of $86. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +71.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.02% from current levels.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.21%, compared to 15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.3% and 28.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +21.3%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $113.24 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $110.17 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $71.42 Million and $96.46 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 58.6% for the current quarter and 14.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -55.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -9.51%.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.32% with a share float percentage of 102.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PTC Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 8.02 Million shares worth more than $407.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 11.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.69 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $339.69 Million and represent 9.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.26% shares in the company for having 2881242 shares of worth $146.71 Million while later fund manager owns 1.77 Million shares of worth $89.66 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.