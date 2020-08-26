Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 1,495,275 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $207.77 Million, closed the last trade at $7.87 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 6.78% during that session. The LINC stock price is -14.23% off its 52-week high price of $8.99 and 79.42% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 318.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 157.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) trade information

Sporting 6.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the LINC stock price touched $8.99-1 or saw a rise of 12.46%. Year-to-date, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares have moved 191.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) have changed 38.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.25 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.58% from current levels.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +184.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 162.5%, compared to 13% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -60% and -21.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $73.57 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $75.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $72.3 Million and $73.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.8% for the current quarter and 2.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +130.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.07% with a share float percentage of 77.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lincoln Educational Services Corporation having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Heartland Advisors Inc. with over 3.28 Million shares worth more than $12.78 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Heartland Advisors Inc. held 12.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paradice Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.54 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.9 Million and represent 9.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Heartland Value Fund and Auxier Focus Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.07% shares in the company for having 2395000 shares of worth $9.34 Million while later fund manager owns 176.24 Thousand shares of worth $387.72 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.67% of company’s outstanding stock.