Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has a beta value of 1.4 and has seen 4,551,412 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.13 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -2.54% during that session. The TPR stock price is -103.48% off its 52-week high price of $30.4 and 31.86% above the 52-week low of $10.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) trade information

Despite being -2.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the TPR stock price touched $15.66- or saw a rise of 4.6%. Year-to-date, Tapestry, Inc. shares have moved -44.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have changed 10.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +120.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.29% from current levels.

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tapestry, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.57%, compared to -33.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -55% and -23.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.8%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.04 Billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.55 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.36 Billion and $1.82 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -23.3% for the current quarter and -14.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -211.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -9.24%.