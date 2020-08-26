First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,756,828 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.43 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.26% during that session. The AG stock price is -28.6% off its 52-week high price of $14.57 and 63.2% above the 52-week low of $4.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.02 Million shares.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Despite being -0.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the AG stock price touched $11.99- or saw a rise of 5.53%. Year-to-date, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have moved -7.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) have changed -14.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.63.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50%, compared to 8.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.03% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +250% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.8%.