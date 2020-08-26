First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 1,864,028 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.28 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.6% during that session. The FHN stock price is -83.18% off its 52-week high price of $17.42 and 34.07% above the 52-week low of $6.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

Despite being -1.6% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the FHN stock price touched $9.94-4 or saw a rise of 4.48%. Year-to-date, First Horizon National Corporation shares have moved -42.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) have changed -1.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.15% from current levels.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Horizon National Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55.42%, compared to -24% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -46.5% and -31.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +37.9%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $791.55 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $790.16 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $472.41 Million and $494.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 67.6% for the current quarter and 59.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.5%.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon National Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 14 and October 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.6 at a share yield of 6.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.63%.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.96% with a share float percentage of 89.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Horizon National Corporation having a total of 500 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 33.83 Million shares worth more than $336.98 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 31.53 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $314.07 Million and represent 10.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.17% shares in the company for having 13014897 shares of worth $104.9 Million while later fund manager owns 9.14 Million shares of worth $73.69 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.