Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,116,275 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.9 Billion, closed the last trade at $104.33 per share which meant it gained $0.98 on the day or 0.95% during that session. The ESTC stock price is -5% off its 52-week high price of $109.55 and 62.61% above the 52-week low of $39.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) trade information

Sporting 0.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the ESTC stock price touched $109.55 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, Elastic N.V. shares have moved 62.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) have changed 17.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.26.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Elastic N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +63.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.23%, compared to 3.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.8% and -9.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +25.6%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.8%.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.27% with a share float percentage of 98.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elastic N.V. having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.53 Million shares worth more than $786.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd, with the holding of over 5.82 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $536.96 Million and represent 6.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 1165156 shares of worth $65.03 Million while later fund manager owns 1.12 Million shares of worth $102.83 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.