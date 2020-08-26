DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 11,062,154 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.8 Billion, closed the last trade at $53.89 per share which meant it gained $7.22 on the day or 15.47% during that session. The DKS stock price is -0.13% off its 52-week high price of $53.96 and 75.02% above the 52-week low of $13.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.3.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) trade information

Sporting 15.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the DKS stock price touched $53.60- or saw a rise of 1.52%. Year-to-date, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. shares have moved 6.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have changed 18.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34 while the price target rests at a high of $59. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.91% from current levels.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +20.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -73.98%, compared to -13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.2% and -36.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.4%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.46 Billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.01 Billion for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.26 Billion and $1.96 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9% for the current quarter and 2.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +3.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.3%.

DKS Dividends

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 26 and August 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.25 at a share yield of 2.61%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.07%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.61% with a share float percentage of 115.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. having a total of 434 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.67 Million shares worth more than $234.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $233.98 Million and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 1769448 shares of worth $37.62 Million while later fund manager owns 1.74 Million shares of worth $51.26 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.