Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,768,844 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.76 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.64% during that session. The AUPH stock price is -57.66% off its 52-week high price of $21.93 and 74.69% above the 52-week low of $3.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 Million shares.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Despite being -0.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the AUPH stock price touched $15.02- or saw a rise of 7.42%. Year-to-date, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -31.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) have changed -0.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +144.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.78% from current levels.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.2% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.12%, compared to 15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.8% and 81.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +142.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $30Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $30Million and $31Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 66.7% for the current quarter and -3.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -53%.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.68% with a share float percentage of 59.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Healthcor Management LP with over 9.5 Million shares worth more than $154.4 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Healthcor Management LP held 7.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.96 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.93 Million and represent 4.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 1844186 shares of worth $29.27 Million while later fund manager owns 1Million shares of worth $17.31 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.8% of company’s outstanding stock.