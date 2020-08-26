ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 2,682,310 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.03 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -3.21% during that session. The ANGI stock price is -20.24% off its 52-week high price of $17.05 and 71.09% above the 52-week low of $4.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Despite being -3.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the ANGI stock price touched $14.77- or saw a rise of 3.99%. Year-to-date, ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares have moved 67.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have changed -2.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.27% from current levels.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $393.94 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $359.01 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $357.36 Million and $321.51 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.2% for the current quarter and 11.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -55.3%.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 128.09% with a share float percentage of 129.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ANGI Homeservices Inc. having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 6.93 Million shares worth more than $84.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 9.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.58 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.99 Million and represent 8.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Balanced Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.05% shares in the company for having 2259822 shares of worth $11.86 Million while later fund manager owns 2.16 Million shares of worth $23.49 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.