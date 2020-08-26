Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,019,463 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.84 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.51% during that session. The PVG stock price is -16.81% off its 52-week high price of $13.83 and 65.79% above the 52-week low of $4.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 Million shares.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) trade information

Sporting 0.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the PVG stock price touched $12.38- or saw a rise of 4.36%. Year-to-date, Pretium Resources Inc. shares have moved 6.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) have changed 25.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.09 while the price target rests at a high of $17.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.23% from current levels.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +116.7%.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.21% with a share float percentage of 75.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pretium Resources Inc. having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 18.11 Million shares worth more than $152.15 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with the holding of over 12.49 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $104.92 Million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.5% shares in the company for having 10204314 shares of worth $85.72 Million while later fund manager owns 6.26 Million shares of worth $52.62 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.38% of company’s outstanding stock.