Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1,112,034 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $124.94 Billion, closed the last trade at $609.75 per share which meant it lost -$2.78 on the day or -0.45% during that session. The CHTR stock price is -1.71% off its 52-week high price of $620.19 and 43.31% above the 52-week low of $345.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 784.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 972.8 Million shares.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) trade information

Despite being -0.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the CHTR stock price touched $620.19 or saw a rise of 1.68%. Year-to-date, Charter Communications, Inc. shares have moved 25.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have changed 8.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Charter Communications, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +17.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.49%, compared to 2.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.8% and 30.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.5%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.03 Billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.4 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $11.45 Billion and $11.76 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5% for the current quarter and 5.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.7%.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.63% with a share float percentage of 89.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Charter Communications, Inc. having a total of 1256 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.52 Million shares worth more than $5.88 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.76 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.49 Billion and represent 5.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 4410266 shares of worth $1.92 Billion while later fund manager owns 4.33 Million shares of worth $2.21 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.