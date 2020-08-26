The consensus among analysts is that Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.09% from current levels.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Change Healthcare Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.81%, compared to 1.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.5% and -12.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.6%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $726.06 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $774.07 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $795.81 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.8% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -101.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.1%.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.14% with a share float percentage of 58.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Change Healthcare Inc. having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 59.62 Million shares worth more than $667.75 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackstone Group Inc. held 19.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 20.62 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $230.93 Million and represent 6.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.18% shares in the company for having 6630940 shares of worth $66.24 Million while later fund manager owns 5.85 Million shares of worth $58.4 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.