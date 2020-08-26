Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has a beta value of 2.67 and has seen 5,517,020 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.73 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.1 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 6.29% during that session. The AMRN stock price is -267.89% off its 52-week high price of $26.12 and 44.37% above the 52-week low of $3.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Sporting 6.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the AMRN stock price touched $7.32-2 or saw a rise of 2.53%. Year-to-date, Amarin Corporation plc shares have moved -66.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have changed 9.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +392.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.68% from current levels.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $155.49 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $177.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $110.04 Million and $143.28 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.3% for the current quarter and 23.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +83.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.3%.