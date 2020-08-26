8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1,030,879 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.72 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.64 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 3.35% during that session. The EGHT stock price is -51.62% off its 52-week high price of $25.23 and 35.7% above the 52-week low of $10.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) trade information

Sporting 3.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the EGHT stock price touched $16.88- or saw a rise of 1.42%. Year-to-date, 8×8, Inc. shares have moved -9.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have changed 3.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +74.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.88% from current levels.

8×8, Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 8×8, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.02%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56.2% and 70.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +16.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.92% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -83.6%.