Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,171,647 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $251.54 Million, closed the last trade at $1.5 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.67% during that session. The MNLO stock price is -398.67% off its 52-week high price of $7.48 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.5 Million shares.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) trade information

Sporting 0.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the MNLO stock price touched $1.65 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -67.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) have changed -8.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -30.3%.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.27% with a share float percentage of 14.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Menlo Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 22.88 Million shares worth more than $39.58 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 13.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.21 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.21 Million and represent 4.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.6% shares in the company for having 1006646 shares of worth $1.83 Million while later fund manager owns 505.35 Thousand shares of worth $1.35 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.3% of company’s outstanding stock.