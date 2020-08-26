American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 994,091 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.3 Billion, closed the last trade at $246.41 per share which meant it gained $0.97 on the day or 0.4% during that session. The AMT stock price is -10.47% off its 52-week high price of $272.2 and 29.26% above the 52-week low of $174.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.07.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) trade information

Sporting 0.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the AMT stock price touched $253.58 or saw a rise of 2.83%. Year-to-date, American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares have moved 7.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have changed -3.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.12%, compared to -3.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.5% and -14.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.2%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.95 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.97 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.95 Billion and $1.92 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0% for the current quarter and 2.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +53% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.75%.

AMT Dividends

American Tower Corporation (REIT) is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.14 at a share yield of 1.69%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.79%.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.05% with a share float percentage of 94.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Tower Corporation (REIT) having a total of 1831 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 57.39 Million shares worth more than $14.84 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 32.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.5 Billion and represent 7.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.57% shares in the company for having 20260630 shares of worth $4.82 Billion while later fund manager owns 12.99 Million shares of worth $2.83 Billion as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.